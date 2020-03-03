Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Barrett Seizes Spotlight, Knicks Edge Surging Rockets

Barrett Seizes Spotlight, Knicks Edge Surging Rockets

CBS 2 Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points and the New York Knicks held on to beat Houston 125-123 on Monday night, snapping the Rockets' six-game winning streak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Barrett Seizes Spotlight, Knicks Edge Surging Rockets - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/Qv0Me49qpc 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.