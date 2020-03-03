Barrett Seizes Spotlight, Knicks Edge Surging Rockets Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points and the New York Knicks held on to beat Houston 125-123 on Monday night, snapping the Rockets' six-game winning streak. 👓 View full article

