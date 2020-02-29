Today in History for March 3rd



Recent related videos from verified sources Former boxer Ronnie Russell is pictured for the last time with the George medal A hero who saved Princess Anne during an attempted kidnap is selling his George Medal nearly 50 years later to fund his own funeral. Former heavyweight boxer Ronnie Russell, 72, punched gunman Ian Ball.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:54Published 19 hours ago Cooking With WCCO: Chowgirls Celebrate 16 Years In today's Cooking with WCCO, the Chowgirls are celebrating 16 years in business. (3:25) WCCO Mid-Morning – March 2, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:24Published 19 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Today in History for March 2nd Highlights of this day in history: Rutherford B. Hayes declared U.S. President after disputed election, Mikhail Gorbachev born, "King Kong" and "The Sound of...

USATODAY.com 1 day ago



Today in History for February 29th Highlights of Today in History: Leap day adds additional day to calendar; Gone With The Wind wins eight oscars. (Feb. 29)

USATODAY.com 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this