Texas Election 2020: Beto O'Rourke says he'll vote for Joe Biden

Delawareonline Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The former El Paso congressman is throwing his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden as the 'clear contrast to Donald Trump.'
 
News video: Joe Biden: Pete Buttigieg

Joe Biden: Pete Buttigieg "reminds me of my son Beau" 01:20

 Former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday (March 2) in Dallas, Texas, a day ahead of the Super Tuesday primary elections.

Senate candidate Mark Kelly endorses Joe Biden in Arizona primary [Video]Senate candidate Mark Kelly endorses Joe Biden in Arizona primary

Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly says he's voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming Arizona Presidential Preference election.

WEB EXTRA: Buttigieg, Klobuchar & O'Rourke Endorse Biden [Video]WEB EXTRA: Buttigieg, Klobuchar & O'Rourke Endorse Biden

Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended their bids for president. On Monday night, both Mayor Buttigieg and Senator Klobuchar endorsed former Vice President Joe..

Democrat Beto O'Rourke endorses Joe Biden for president

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for Democrats' presidential nomination, as moderate Democrats rallied around the...
Reuters

News24.com | Revived Joe Biden earns endorsement from three ex-rivals in bid to halt Bernie Sanders

News24.com | Revived Joe Biden earns endorsement from three ex-rivals in bid to halt Bernie SandersJoe Biden's White House campaign has received a dramatic boost after three of his ex-rivals, including former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, endorsed him for...
News24


