Nashville tornado kills at least two, hits CBS affiliate directly

CBS News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Damage around the city is described as severe, and at least one other twister hit the same part of the state.
At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight

At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight

 At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, killing at least five people. Two of the dead were in Nashville and the others were in Putnam County, east of the city.

At Least 2 Tornadoes Touch Down In Nashville

At least two tornadoes touched down in Nashville, Tennessee overnight.

Deadly tornado sweeps through Nashville

A tornado struck Nashville, Tennessee, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing at least two people, destroying buildings and leaving tens of thousands of people without power.

DoraKroft

DJKroft RT @CBSEveningNews: DRONE FOOTAGE: "Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated," Mayor @JohnCooper4Nash says after deadly… 4 seconds ago

GrammyGC5

MamaBear RT @DetroitLove88: 9 killed as tornadoes hit Tenn.; at least 48 buildings collapse #OneVoice1 #wtpTEAM #wtp2020 https://t.co/VdMsIFGrKL 20 seconds ago

qwerty__red

qwerty.red Tornado Kills at Least Eight in Nashville as Severe Weather Spreads in Super Tuesday States https://t.co/MgH5yNk5q8 https://t.co/4WHACqlX3Y 25 seconds ago

columbusbiz1st

Columbus Biz First An overnight tornado has killed two people in East Nashville and damaged dozens of buildings. The deaths are part o… https://t.co/tQCNSDyBqV 34 seconds ago

markrussell44

markrussell44 Middle Tennessee tornado update: At least 19 killed as tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee, collapsin… https://t.co/gB60l6KIqO 42 seconds ago

Mental_Mastodon

Brother Voodoo🦉 Tornadoes killed at least 19 people in Tennessee as violent storms roared through the state. Governor Bill Lee (TN)… https://t.co/c8QytFXS8i 2 minutes ago

SladeLynne

Lynne Slade At least 19 killed as tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee, collapsing buildings https://t.co/Hmc6k4MDN3 3 minutes ago

tonytwt

Tony Tsai At least 19 killed as tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee, collapsing buildings https://t.co/2XotQygOpd 4 minutes ago

