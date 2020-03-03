Nashville tornado kills at least two, hits CBS affiliate directly

DJKroft RT @CBSEveningNews: DRONE FOOTAGE: "Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated," Mayor @JohnCooper4Nash says after deadly… 4 seconds ago MamaBear RT @DetroitLove88: 9 killed as tornadoes hit Tenn.; at least 48 buildings collapse #OneVoice1 #wtpTEAM #wtp2020 https://t.co/VdMsIFGrKL 20 seconds ago qwerty.red Tornado Kills at Least Eight in Nashville as Severe Weather Spreads in Super Tuesday States https://t.co/MgH5yNk5q8 https://t.co/4WHACqlX3Y 25 seconds ago Columbus Biz First An overnight tornado has killed two people in East Nashville and damaged dozens of buildings. The deaths are part o… https://t.co/tQCNSDyBqV 34 seconds ago markrussell44 Middle Tennessee tornado update: At least 19 killed as tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee, collapsin… https://t.co/gB60l6KIqO 42 seconds ago Brother Voodoo🦉 Tornadoes killed at least 19 people in Tennessee as violent storms roared through the state. Governor Bill Lee (TN)… https://t.co/c8QytFXS8i 2 minutes ago Lynne Slade At least 19 killed as tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee, collapsing buildings https://t.co/Hmc6k4MDN3 3 minutes ago Tony Tsai At least 19 killed as tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee, collapsing buildings https://t.co/2XotQygOpd 4 minutes ago