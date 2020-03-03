Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Nashville, Tennessee > Powerful Tornado in Tennessee Leaves at Least 5 Dead

Powerful Tornado in Tennessee Leaves at Least 5 Dead

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Two people were killed in Nashville, where the fire department said that it was responding to reports of at least 40 collapsed structures around the city.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight [Video]At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight

At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, killing at least five people. Two of the dead were in Nashville and the others were in Putnam County, east of the city.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:37Published


Tweets about this

cannoneerfour

ed moore RT @codeofvets: PLEASE PRAY FOR MY AREA #Nashville #Tennesse I am contacting friends to make sure everyone is okay. It was bad. I am stil… 14 seconds ago

RememberPaoli

Remember LochTheScot Nashville tornado leaves several dead as severe weather strikes Tennessee https://t.co/YJsuFPAsW4 #FoxNews 22 seconds ago

Shelbelstinton1

shelbel RT @Herbert_L_Reed: UPDATE: At Least 9 Killed Nashville tornado leaves several dead as severe weather strikes Tennessee https://t.co/mxZZh… 32 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.