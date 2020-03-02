Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Video shows Los Angeles DA’s husband point gun at protesters

Video shows Los Angeles DA’s husband point gun at protesters

CBS News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A new video shows an early morning confrontation between Black Lives Matter protesters and the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey. Lacey’s husband, David, is seen pointing a gun at protesters, demanding they get off his porch and warning that he would shoot them. Lacey, the first black woman to lead the largest local prosecutor’s office, apologized for her husband’s actions. Carter Evans reports on the fallout.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTLA - Published < > Embed
News video: L.A. County DA Apologizes for Husband Pointing Gun at Black Lives Matter Demonstrators

L.A. County DA Apologizes for Husband Pointing Gun at Black Lives Matter Demonstrators 03:36

 Tensions between Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Black Lives Matter heightened Monday after the prosecutor's husband drew a gun and threatened to shoot an activist on the couple's porch in Granada Hills.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beautiful peacock adorns mailbox in suburban Los Angeles [Video]Beautiful peacock adorns mailbox in suburban Los Angeles

This neighborhood in Los Angeles, California is blessed with a population of beautiful Peacocks and Peahens. A morning commuter stopped to video the bird as he was perched perfectly on top of a..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home [Video]Jackie Lacey Apologizes After Husband Points Gun At Black Lives Matter Protesters At Their Home

Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey pointed a gun at them as they tried to get her to come outside to have a community meeting with them Monday..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘I’m Going to Shoot You’: Los Angeles DA's Husband Pulls Gun on BLM Protesters - Video


RIA Nov.

David Lacey Wiki: Facts About LA District Attorney, Jackie Lacey’s Husband

Los Angeles County District Attorney, Jackie Lacey has always been a controversial figure. She is currently seeking a third term in office, but protests against...
Earn The Necklace


Tweets about this

Engbaron

DW ‘I Will Shoot You’: Video Shows Los Angeles DA’s Husband Aiming Gun At Black Lives Matter Activists https://t.co/cLXM4OzhmN 1 hour ago

Michael46214943

Michael RT @policeofficer: ‘I Will Shoot You’: Video Shows Los Angeles DA’s Husband Aiming Gun At Black Lives Matter Activists #CA https://t.co/UuE… 3 hours ago

sonofselassie

Wisdom of The Lion Video: L.A. prosecutor’s husband points gun at protesters - New York Daily News https://t.co/67IoAwIqDU 6 hours ago

cassclements

Cass Clements ‘I Will Shoot You’: Video Shows Los Angeles DA’s Husband Aiming Gun At Black Lives Matter Activists https://t.co/FMzQo6D3jt 7 hours ago

ibanut

Montzalee Wittmann Video shows Los Angeles district attorney’s husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter activists: ‘Get off my porch… https://t.co/SPKi6lkkZj 10 hours ago

bobby32174093

MiPutaVecina Vecina RT @ABCWorldNews: NEW: Video released by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles shows a man - who protesters identified as the husband of the city’… 10 hours ago

BrilliantBenN

Ben4Bernie Video shows Los Angeles district attorney’s husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter activists: ‘Get off my porch… https://t.co/TygWuby8Zt 11 hours ago

Lnewman16Lee

Lee Newman Video shows Los Angeles district attorney’s husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter activists: ‘Get off my porch… https://t.co/ExrNUiVwEm 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.