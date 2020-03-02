Video shows Los Angeles DA’s husband point gun at protesters

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

A new video shows an early morning confrontation between Black Lives Matter protesters and the husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey. Lacey’s husband, David, is seen pointing a gun at protesters, demanding they get off his porch and warning that he would shoot them. Lacey, the first black woman to lead the largest local prosecutor’s office, apologized for her husband’s actions. Carter Evans reports on the fallout. 👓 View full article

