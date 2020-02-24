Bernie Sanders to vote on Super Tuesday

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Bernie Sanders is hoping for a strong showing on Super Tuesday after a wide loss to Joe Biden reflected Sanders’ lack of support from African Americans. His campaign has focused heavily on Spanish-language events to capitalize on Sanders’ favorable numbers among Latino voters as he seeks to attract working class, young and minority voters who feel ignored by the establishment. Nancy Cordes reports from Sanders’ home state of Vermont where the senator is expected to cast his own primary ballot.
