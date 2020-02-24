Global  

Bernie Sanders to vote on Super Tuesday

CBS News Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Bernie Sanders is hoping for a strong showing on Super Tuesday after a wide loss to Joe Biden reflected Sanders’ lack of support from African Americans. His campaign has focused heavily on Spanish-language events to capitalize on Sanders’ favorable numbers among Latino voters as he seeks to attract working class, young and minority voters who feel ignored by the establishment. Nancy Cordes reports from Sanders’ home state of Vermont where the senator is expected to cast his own primary ballot.
News video: Thousands Pack LA Convention Center For Bernie Sanders Rally Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Thousands Pack LA Convention Center For Bernie Sanders Rally Ahead Of Super Tuesday 01:51

 Thousands of people have packed the Los Angeles Convention Center for a rally hosted by Democratic primary frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Says He’s Leading The ‘Revolution’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election Sunday. Williamson, a...
Bernie Sanders won Minnesota's 2016 Democratic primary. He might win again with Amy Klobuchar's exit from the race

With Amy Klobuchar out of the Democratic primary field, Bernie Sanders emerges as frontrunner to win Minnesota on Super Tuesday.
