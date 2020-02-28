Global  

NBA Says Players Should Limit High-Fives Amid Coronavirus Fears

Daily Caller Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Is this situation blown out of proportion?
News video: NBA Players Advised to Avoid High-Fiving Fans Amid Coronavirus Spread

NBA Players Advised to Avoid High-Fiving Fans Amid Coronavirus Spread 00:38

 NBA players have been advised to avoid physical contact with fans while the coronavirus continues to spread across the country. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Celtics Taking Steps To Educate Players, Prepare For Coronavirus [Video]Celtics Taking Steps To Educate Players, Prepare For Coronavirus

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker and head coach Brad Stevens discussed the Coronavirus outbreak on Monday, confident that the team and city of Boston are well prepared should the virus hit.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:30Published

Newcastle ban training ground handshakes over coronavirus fears [Video]Newcastle ban training ground handshakes over coronavirus fears

Newcastle have introduced a training ground handshake ban in an attempt to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. The club has put a stop to a morning ritual of players and staff shaking hands..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published


Basketball: NBA tells players to avoid high-fiving fans and autographing items

Basketball: NBA tells players to avoid high-fiving fans and autographing itemsThe NBA has told players to avoid high-fiving fans and strangers and avoid taking any items for autographs, the league's latest response in its ongoing...
New Zealand Herald

Cricket-England replace handshakes with fist bumps over coronavirus fears

England players will not be shaking hands on their tour of Sri Lanka and will use fist bumps instead to greet each other following the coronavirus outbreak,...
Reuters India

