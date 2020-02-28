NBA Says Players Should Limit High-Fives Amid Coronavirus Fears

Is this situation blown out of proportion?



Recent related videos from verified sources Celtics Taking Steps To Educate Players, Prepare For Coronavirus Celtics point guard Kemba Walker and head coach Brad Stevens discussed the Coronavirus outbreak on Monday, confident that the team and city of Boston are well prepared should the virus hit. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:30Published 18 hours ago Newcastle ban training ground handshakes over coronavirus fears Newcastle have introduced a training ground handshake ban in an attempt to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. The club has put a stop to a morning ritual of players and staff shaking hands.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Basketball: NBA tells players to avoid high-fiving fans and autographing items The NBA has told players to avoid high-fiving fans and strangers and avoid taking any items for autographs, the league's latest response in its ongoing...

New Zealand Herald 21 hours ago



Cricket-England replace handshakes with fist bumps over coronavirus fears England players will not be shaking hands on their tour of Sri Lanka and will use fist bumps instead to greet each other following the coronavirus outbreak,...

Reuters India 10 hours ago



