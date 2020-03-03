Global  

TEMA spokesperson: Eight people dead after tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
A powerful storm that spawned a tornado tore through Nashville and Middle Tennessee early Tuesday, destroying at least 40 homes and businesses.
 
 At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, killing at least five people. Two of the dead were in Nashville and the others were in Putnam County, east of the city.

National: Severe damage in Nashville, Tennessee after tornadoes [Video]National: Severe damage in Nashville, Tennessee after tornadoes

A tornado touched down north of downtown Nashville, causing severe damage to several areas of town. Hundreds of people will likely be displaced due to the damage.

At Least 7 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee [Video]At Least 7 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee

Authorities in affected areas are asking people to stay home while they assess the damage and search for people who might be trapped under debris.

Two killed as tornado hits Nashville, collapses buildings; more storms are possible

A deadly storm moving through Middle Tennessee spawned a tornado that touched down in Nashville Tuesday, collapsing buildings and shutting off power.
Tornado kills seven in Middle Tennessee, including two in East Nashville

An overnight tornado has killed two people in East Nashville and damaged dozens of buildings. The deaths are part of at least seven in the Midstate, according to...
