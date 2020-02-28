Global  

Schools closing Tuesday for cleanings over coronavirus concerns

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
RENTON, Wash. -- Several schools in the Puget Sound region will be closed Tuesday as a precaution for deep cleaning over coronavirus concerns with an entire district set to close Tuesday for training.
 Coronavirus latest as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: There have been 6 deaths reported in the Seattle, Washington area and more than 100 people have tested positive. U.S. Senators plan to meet Tuesday to discuss he threat of the disease.

