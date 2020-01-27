Deborah Dugan fired by Recording Academy

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () The Recording Academy, which runs the Grammy Awards, has fired CEO Deborah Dugan. She had been placed on "administrative leave" in January, but was formally fired on Monday. Dugan had accused the Academy of rigging the Grammys voting system and said she was sexually harassed. The Academy said it found "consistent management deficiencies and failures" in two independent investigations into Dugan and her allegations.
