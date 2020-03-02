Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Florida Man Sentenced For Abusing Dog Who Later Became ‘Deputy Chance’

Florida Man Sentenced For Abusing Dog Who Later Became ‘Deputy Chance’

cbs4.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A Florida man convicted of animal cruelty for taping a dog’s mouth shut and leaving the animal dehydrated and malnourished was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday. The dog later becoming part of the Lee County Sheriff’s office in Fort Myers as Deputy Chance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Florida Man Sentenced For Abusing Dog Who Later Became 'Deputy Chance'

Florida Man Sentenced For Abusing Dog Who Later Became 'Deputy Chance' 00:39

 Oscar Lee Thompson III, 19, was convicted in February of a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty, according to court records. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Impressive dog wows the crowd at an NBA game in Los Angeles [Video]Impressive dog wows the crowd at an NBA game in Los Angeles

At an Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California, a man and his dog perform on the basketball court on November 20, 2019. The man rolls around while the dog walks through his body...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

Here's How One Man Passed Away After His Dog Licked Him [Video]Here's How One Man Passed Away After His Dog Licked Him

Here's How One Man Passed Away After His Dog Licked Him

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Florida man gets probation for taping dog’s mouth shut

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of taping a dog’s mouth shut and leaving the animal dehydrated and malnourished was sentenced to five years...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.