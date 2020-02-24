Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > VP Mike Pence To Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: ‘Money For Coronavirus Costs Is Coming’

VP Mike Pence To Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: ‘Money For Coronavirus Costs Is Coming’

cbs4.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence reassured Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other governors that they will be reimbursed for at least some of the costs of responding to the spread of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: WEB EXTRA: DeSantis Speaks In Miami About Florida's Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

WEB EXTRA: DeSantis Speaks In Miami About Florida's Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus 30:57

 The CDC has confirmed Florida's first two cases of coronavirus in the state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed the COVID-19 cases during a news conference Monday afternoon at the Florida Department of Health office in Miami.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Crisis: Student Whose Classmates Shook Mike Pence's Hand Quarantined [Video]Coronavirus Crisis: Student Whose Classmates Shook Mike Pence's Hand Quarantined

A student whose classmates shook Vice President Mike Pence’s hand has been placed under a coronavirus-related quarantine.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:36Published

Gov. Ron DeSantis Confirms 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida [Video]Gov. Ron DeSantis Confirms 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida

CBS4's Ty Russell reports 184 people across the state are being monitored.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Holds Press Conference Over Coronavirus Concerns

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Thursday morning to address Floridians over the coronavirus, saying there were no confirmed cases — yet — of...
cbs4.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Wary Of Vacation Rental Proposals

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expressed concerns Monday about legislative proposals that would further prevent local governments from regulating short-term...
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

mrsolsonsays

Mrs Olson Says @GOP @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence Florida says Hi. https://t.co/EycNN92JtH 1 day ago

DLucia212

DLucia212 @atrupar No, BUT MIKE PENCE ITS VERY IMPORTANT FOR YOU TO CAMPAIGN IN FLORIDA... After meeting with GOVERNOR DESANT… https://t.co/jbcUzRwaBy 1 day ago

URBrain_washed

March Or Die @RepMarkMeadows @Mike_Pence My Republican Governor here in Florida just declared "a public health emergency in the… https://t.co/CgeMqmyttH 2 days ago

Caffeinefreak

🐬☕️CaffeineFreak🗽🥀 @Mike_Pence @Surgeon_General @GovRonDeSantis Really, because it would be great if the governor for Florida shared t… https://t.co/c8PUdHl2Yg 3 days ago

HugoKijne

Hugo Kijne On Friday Mike Pence, who is in charge of managing the coronavirus crisis, traveled to Florida for a fundraiser and… https://t.co/WHm6CX6iA4 3 days ago

jbailey129

John @Mike_Pence @VP @realDonaldTrump I can see what's your real priority. Are you going to do something or are you goin… https://t.co/O24F7YKcdB 3 days ago

OGrady_Texas

NewMexican, Ex-Texan @beccalyle8 #45's #COVID19US supremo, Vice President Mike Pence, is at a high-dollar campaign fundraiser in Florida… https://t.co/dCtSBGTRP0 4 days ago

SNNTV

SNN Exactly how prepared is Florida for coronavirus? Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were… https://t.co/HQFkYsdHih 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.