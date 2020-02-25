Estimates Fall Short of F.D.A.’s Pledge for 1 Million Coronavirus Tests

Public and private labs say they’re not even close to reaching the federal government’s promises that thousands, if not a million, tests for the virus could be “performed” soon.

