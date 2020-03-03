Global  

Nashville Tornado: Live Updates and Coverage Across Tennessee

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A powerful storm system cut a path through the middle of Tennessee in the early morning hours, shredding buildings, toppling electrical lines and littering streets with debris.
News video: Tree and debris scattered across road in Germantown after tornado batters Nashville, Tennessee

Tree and debris scattered across road in Germantown after tornado batters Nashville, Tennessee 00:22

 A fallen tree and debris were scattered across a road in Germantown after a tornado battered Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3.

Carrie Underwood reveals her family hid in safe room during Nashville tornado

Carrie Underwood has said her husband and children had to take shelter in their safe room as a tornado struck parts of Nashville and central Tennessee.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •ReutersCTV News

Tornadoes tear up Nashville, causing severe damage

Tornadoes tear up Nashville, causing severe damageAt least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday (local time) in central Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.The tornado near...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

fran13641

Frances Lavorgna Nashville tornado live updates: 19 dead from devastating Tennessee twisters https://t.co/0m9HtAfKpO via @GMA 2 minutes ago

DhianTamimi

Cerita bokep dewasa Dhian Tamimi Tante gadis desa https://t.co/KL0MUdVzHL Nashville tornado live updates: 19 dead from devastating Tennessee twisters: Nineteen peopl… https://t.co/hEHjw2UW8i 4 minutes ago

rodolphe_matt

matt Nashville tornado live updates: 19 dead from devastating Tennessee twisters - ABC News - https://t.co/oaPUAgCFCk via @ABC 5 minutes ago

mymichelle2682

Michelle Adkins RT @cnnbrk: Death toll rises to 19 after powerful overnight storms rip through Nashville and parts of middle Tennessee. Follow live updates… 5 minutes ago

AlAhrash7

نيازي الاحرش RT @JAfidenyo: Nashville tornado live updates: 19 dead from devastating twister https://t.co/bd1R94XkjF 7 minutes ago

JAfidenyo

JAMES AFIDENYO Nashville tornado live updates: 19 dead from devastating twister https://t.co/bd1R94XkjF 10 minutes ago

CD7291

CD729 Nashville tornado live updates: 19 dead from devastating Tennessee twisters - ABC News - https://t.co/s4lszs6g6y via @ABC 15 minutes ago

jmholdman

Jessica Holdman RT @BlairvEmerson: Tennessee Tornado Live Updates: Nashville Hit and 19 Killed Across State https://t.co/YyCRMaBobZ 16 minutes ago

