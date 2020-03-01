Global  

Martin Luther King's son asks Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to halt convicted cop killer's execution

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Martin Luther King’s son has sent a letter to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asking her to delay Thursday’s execution of a man convicted in the killing of three Birmingham police officers.
MLK’s son asks Alabama to stop inmate’s upcoming execution

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as family members of a condemned Alabama inmate, are asking the governor to...
Seattle Times

MLK's son asks Alabama's governor to block looming execution

"Killing this African American man … could produce an irreversible injustice" Martin Luther King III wrote to Kay Ivey about Nathaniel Woods
CBS News


