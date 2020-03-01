✍🌊𝓑𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓹🎯𝓹𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓼🌊✍ RT @imsafiyacharles: No gun, "quickly surrendered," and the shooter is on record completely absolving Nathaniel Woods of the crime. Yet Ala… 2 minutes ago yefri RT @josue_anguiano1: I’m so disappointed in my generation and in the young black generation. You worship celebrities like @kanyewest who st… 15 minutes ago Josue Anguiano I’m so disappointed in my generation and in the young black generation. You worship celebrities like @kanyewest who… https://t.co/pdwXWD5Xg4 30 minutes ago abnalyemen RT @abnalye79675481: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son Asks Alabama to Stop Inmate’s Upcoming Execution https://t.co/baek31dtam 53 minutes ago Oksana RT @megynkelly: Martin Luther King's son asks Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to halt convicted cop killer's execution | Fox News https://t.co/EKXlgt… 5 hours ago Shannon Ritenour RT @itsmelissabrown: Family members of Nate Woods are expected to deliver letters to Gov. Ivey this afternoon pleading for an intervention… 5 hours ago