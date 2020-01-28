Global  

Nashville tornado damage includes destroyed airport, collapsed homes as death toll climbs

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The death toll jumped to at least 19 people after tornadoes ripped across Tennessee.
News video: Deadly tornado silhouetted by lighting in Nashville as storm wreaks havoc

Deadly tornado silhouetted by lighting in Nashville as storm wreaks havoc 01:26

 This was the moment a tornado that rolled through Nashville, Tennessee was caught from a balcony in North Nashville today (March 3). Footage shows the Nashville skyline intermittently light up with the faint silhouette of the twister, the filmer, Austin Lieber, eventually retreats in search of his...

Recent related news from verified sources

Tornadoes in Nashville area kill at least five

At least two tornadoes touched down in Tennessee overnight, including one that caused heavy damage near downtown Nashville. Police and fire crews responded to...
CBS News

Eye Opener: Tornadoes rip through Tennessee

At least two tornadoes tore through the Nashville, Tennessee area overnight, killing at least five and destroying dozens of buildings. Also, the coronavirus...
CBS News


