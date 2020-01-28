Nashville tornado damage includes destroyed airport, collapsed homes as death toll climbs

10 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Deadly tornado silhouetted by lighting in Nashville as storm wreaks havoc 01:26 This was the moment a tornado that rolled through Nashville, Tennessee was caught from a balcony in North Nashville today (March 3). Footage shows the Nashville skyline intermittently light up with the faint silhouette of the twister, the filmer, Austin Lieber, eventually retreats in search of his...