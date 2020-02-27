Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Ultra Music Festival Will Go On, Despite Coronavirus Concerns, Says Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez

Ultra Music Festival Will Go On, Despite Coronavirus Concerns, Says Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez

cbs4.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Despite concerns over the coronavirus and the upcoming Ultra Music Festival, the show will go on, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Ultra Music Festival Will Go On, Despite Coronavirus Concerns, Says Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez

Ultra Music Festival Will Go On, Despite Coronavirus Concerns, Says Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez 00:27

 Despite concerns over the coronavirus and the upcoming Ultra Music Festival, the show will go on. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ultra music festival kicks off in South Africa [Video]Ultra music festival kicks off in South Africa

Ultra, the world's largest music festival, kicked off with its launch in Cape Town on Friday (February 28). The festival attracts thousands of music lovers to see international DJ artists such as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:12Published

South Florida Getting Ready For Coronavirus [Video]South Florida Getting Ready For Coronavirus

CBS4's Hank Tester shares what Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez's plan is.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez On Coronavirus: ‘Our Goal Is To Be The Best-Prepared County In The Nation’

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address county residents on the coronavirus.
cbs4.com

City, state officials prep for Arnold Sports Festival amid coronavirus concerns

Local officials are taking precautionary steps to keep the public safe as fears about the novel coronavirus rise ahead of this weekend's Arnold Sports Festival,...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

A_Karunaratne

Amila Karunaratne @KDawg9669 @FrancisSuarez @POTUS Unless u have a med degree more specifically in infectious diseases & epidemiology… https://t.co/DK6jEiJrYJ 23 minutes ago

RobWorst

Rob Worst @Laurie_Garrett I’m bad at math but 90k reported cases we’re aware of & more than 3k dead. Isn’t that a ratio of 1… https://t.co/K6EAdWiyQo 50 minutes ago

RaCuevas

RaCu RT @CBSMiami: Despite concerns over the #coronavirus and the upcoming @ultra music festival at @BayfrontParkMIA the show will go on, accord… 57 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Despite concerns over the #coronavirus and the upcoming @ultra music festival at @BayfrontParkMIA the show will go… https://t.co/1ZkRIlJSPJ 59 minutes ago

bigeasyemusic

Eric Newman Ultra Music Festival will go on as planned amid growing coronavirus concerns - South Florida Business Journal… https://t.co/5NEV1Z10bZ 1 hour ago

mOthafkinJT

Jonathan Torres RT @DopeVitamins: ✨💗Ultra Music Festival Ticket Giveaway💗✨ One lucky person will win Four (4) 3-Day GA Tickets to Ultra Music Festival in M… 2 hours ago

mjguff

Mike Guiffre RT @TicketNews: Despite public outcry, #SXSW and #Ultra2020 will go on as planned. https://t.co/hPT8MPeV6B 3 hours ago

TicketNews

TicketNews Despite public outcry, #SXSW and #Ultra2020 will go on as planned. https://t.co/hPT8MPeV6B 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.