Ultra Music Festival Will Go On, Despite Coronavirus Concerns, Says Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez

Amila Karunaratne @KDawg9669 @FrancisSuarez @POTUS Unless u have a med degree more specifically in infectious diseases & epidemiology… https://t.co/DK6jEiJrYJ 23 minutes ago

Rob Worst @Laurie_Garrett I’m bad at math but 90k reported cases we’re aware of & more than 3k dead. Isn’t that a ratio of 1… https://t.co/K6EAdWiyQo 50 minutes ago

RaCu RT @CBSMiami: Despite concerns over the #coronavirus and the upcoming @ultra music festival at @BayfrontParkMIA the show will go on, accord… 57 minutes ago

CBS4 Miami Despite concerns over the #coronavirus and the upcoming @ultra music festival at @BayfrontParkMIA the show will go… https://t.co/1ZkRIlJSPJ 59 minutes ago

Eric Newman Ultra Music Festival will go on as planned amid growing coronavirus concerns - South Florida Business Journal… https://t.co/5NEV1Z10bZ 1 hour ago

Jonathan Torres RT @DopeVitamins: ✨💗Ultra Music Festival Ticket Giveaway💗✨ One lucky person will win Four (4) 3-Day GA Tickets to Ultra Music Festival in M… 2 hours ago

Mike Guiffre RT @TicketNews: Despite public outcry, #SXSW and #Ultra2020 will go on as planned. https://t.co/hPT8MPeV6B 3 hours ago