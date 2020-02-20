Global  

Cops seek gunmanÂ in robbery at McDonald's in Commack

Newsday Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Police said aÂ manÂ entered the restaurant at about 7:30 TuesdayÂ morning, displaying a gun and demanding cash from a worker there. No one was reported hurt.
