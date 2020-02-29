Global  

Trump says U.S. may block travel to coronavirus hot spots

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration may cut off travel from the United States to areas with high rates of coronavirus, but said officials were not weighing any restrictions on domestic travel.
News video: Trump: U.S. may block travel to coronavirus 'hot spots'

Trump: U.S. may block travel to coronavirus 'hot spots' 00:57

