Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus death toll in Washington state climbs to 9

Coronavirus death toll in Washington state climbs to 9

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state rose on Tuesday to 27, including nine deaths, up from 18 cases and six deaths a day earlier, the state Department of Health reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6

Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6 02:11

 CBS4's Elise Preston reports there are at least 95 confirmed cases in the United States.

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Health Officials: More Than 100 Cases Of Coronavirus Being Monitored, Death Toll Up To 9 [Video]U.S. Health Officials: More Than 100 Cases Of Coronavirus Being Monitored, Death Toll Up To 9

CBS news correspondent Katherine Johnson shares the latest out of Washington, D.C.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:40Published

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears Announced on Tuesday, the cut is the largest since 2008, just prior to the Great Recession. In approving the unusual cut, Fed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First coronavirus death in U.S. reported in Washington state

Washington state health officials reported the first patient death from coronavirus in the United States on Saturday, according to a news release, as federal and...
Reuters

Coronavirus death toll increases to 7 in Washington state

SEATTLE — Tensions over how to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus intensified Tuesday in the United States as the death toll climbed to seven and lawmakers...
Denver Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AngelaKingKUOW

Angela King RT @KUOW: State health officials have reported three additional presumed coronavirus deaths, bringing the death toll in Washington state to… 21 seconds ago

DeLouche111

Karen Camille RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: Coronavirus death toll rises to 9 in Washington state https://t.co/ynm2xW3vWs https://t.co/Ggab6FuOaQ 23 seconds ago

dt2135

Dotherighthing RT @Tom_Fowdy: Look at what's happening in your own country with the Coronavirus you absolute hypocrite. A growing death toll in Washington… 37 seconds ago

UrsulaCuffee

ursula cuffee RT @KTVB: US death toll from coronavirus reaches 9 as Washington state identifies new cases https://t.co/aegdEMhmuD 48 seconds ago

YoginiCrone

Patricia B. Writer. Coronavirus: Washington death toll now at 9 https://t.co/ZzBqSjBPv4 49 seconds ago

UrsulaCuffee

ursula cuffee RT @ABC10: US death toll from coronavirus reaches 9 as Washington state identifies new cases https://t.co/VUVwatWQBz 1 minute ago

UrsulaCuffee

ursula cuffee RT @banananosekid: Coronavirus death toll in U.S. rises to 9 after Washington state confirms new cases https://t.co/i6UpGXMc8n 1 minute ago

omarsilva33

Omar Silva ن RT @BNODesk: NEW: U.S. death toll from coronavirus rises to 7 after Washington resident who died 6 days ago was found to have been infected… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.