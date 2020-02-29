Coronavirus death toll in Washington state climbs to 9

Angela King RT @KUOW: State health officials have reported three additional presumed coronavirus deaths, bringing the death toll in Washington state to… 21 seconds ago Karen Camille RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: Coronavirus death toll rises to 9 in Washington state https://t.co/ynm2xW3vWs https://t.co/Ggab6FuOaQ 23 seconds ago Dotherighthing RT @Tom_Fowdy: Look at what's happening in your own country with the Coronavirus you absolute hypocrite. A growing death toll in Washington… 37 seconds ago ursula cuffee RT @KTVB: US death toll from coronavirus reaches 9 as Washington state identifies new cases https://t.co/aegdEMhmuD 48 seconds ago Patricia B. Writer. Coronavirus: Washington death toll now at 9 https://t.co/ZzBqSjBPv4 49 seconds ago ursula cuffee RT @ABC10: US death toll from coronavirus reaches 9 as Washington state identifies new cases https://t.co/VUVwatWQBz 1 minute ago ursula cuffee RT @banananosekid: Coronavirus death toll in U.S. rises to 9 after Washington state confirms new cases https://t.co/i6UpGXMc8n 1 minute ago Omar Silva ن RT @BNODesk: NEW: U.S. death toll from coronavirus rises to 7 after Washington resident who died 6 days ago was found to have been infected… 2 minutes ago