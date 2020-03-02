Lynne Denton RT @IslandGirlPRV: Nine coronavirus deaths now reported in Washington state. Washington state health officials reported three more deaths… 15 seconds ago LivingLife☮️💟✝️ RT @allinwithchris: UPDATE: 9 deaths related to coronavirus cases have now been reported in Washington state, Washington officials say. htt… 16 seconds ago Meggie OMeley RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Nine coronavirus deaths now reported in Washington state https://t.co/CTkHz926M2 https://t.co/pCBN08MYWS 24 seconds ago greeen 9 Coronavirus Deaths Now Reported In Washington State - https://t.co/vy8nzE2JOq https://t.co/hX5p7N7ZEr 34 seconds ago Erin Star RT @NBCNews: UPDATE: 9 deaths related to coronavirus cases have now been reported in Washington state, Washington officials say. https://t.… 44 seconds ago WDBJ7 UPDATE: Officials in the state of Washington reported the number of deaths due to coronavirus had risen to nine, wi… https://t.co/GIA6tLPngn 48 seconds ago Jo RT @NPRHealth: 9 Coronavirus Deaths Now Reported In Washington State https://t.co/CECBgmxeT1 1 minute ago 💙#VoteBlue💙#LOVETHEUSA💙🐾🐾 RT @AdamCC75: With 9 reported deaths in Washington state this is soon going to be a pandemic. Trump is about to cause a self inflicted rec… 1 minute ago