Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 9 Coronavirus Deaths Now Reported In Washington State

9 Coronavirus Deaths Now Reported In Washington State

NPR Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Two people who died on Feb. 26 have been found to have had the coronavirus. They were residents of Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., which is considered to be the site of an outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State

Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State 01:59

 The coronavirus deaths in Washington State are bringing nursing home care into sharp focus, especially considering four of the six people who have died from the virus in the U.S. were patients at the Lifeland Center in Kirkland, Washington, a nursing facility. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-2-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus [Video]Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus

Coronavirus latest as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: There have been 6 deaths reported in the Seattle, Washington area and more than 100 people have tested positive. U.S. Senators plan to meet Tuesday to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published

Coronavirus: who needs to get tested? [Video]Coronavirus: who needs to get tested?

Four more people have died from the coronavirus in Washington state.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Three More Coronavirus Deaths in Washington State, Site of Nursing Facility Outbreak

A county leader in the Seattle area signed an emergency declaration and said it was in the process of buying a motel and using modular homes as places for virus...
NYTimes.com

'Perfect Storm': Washington virus deaths highlight risk at nursing homes

Less than a year after Constantine Valhouli moved his 85-year-old father into a Massachusetts elder-care facility, he is considering bringing his dad back home,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LynneLynne63

Lynne Denton RT @IslandGirlPRV: Nine coronavirus deaths now reported in Washington state. Washington state health officials reported three more deaths… 15 seconds ago

rleedep

LivingLife☮️💟✝️ RT @allinwithchris: UPDATE: 9 deaths related to coronavirus cases have now been reported in Washington state, Washington officials say. htt… 16 seconds ago

MeggieOmeley

Meggie OMeley RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Nine coronavirus deaths now reported in Washington state https://t.co/CTkHz926M2 https://t.co/pCBN08MYWS 24 seconds ago

greeenorg

greeen 9 Coronavirus Deaths Now Reported In Washington State - https://t.co/vy8nzE2JOq https://t.co/hX5p7N7ZEr 34 seconds ago

estar4015

Erin Star RT @NBCNews: UPDATE: 9 deaths related to coronavirus cases have now been reported in Washington state, Washington officials say. https://t.… 44 seconds ago

WDBJ7

WDBJ7 UPDATE: Officials in the state of Washington reported the number of deaths due to coronavirus had risen to nine, wi… https://t.co/GIA6tLPngn 48 seconds ago

Triteflower2020

Jo RT @NPRHealth: 9 Coronavirus Deaths Now Reported In Washington State https://t.co/CECBgmxeT1 1 minute ago

yorkiesrkule

💙#VoteBlue💙#LOVETHEUSA💙🐾🐾 RT @AdamCC75: With 9 reported deaths in Washington state this is soon going to be a pandemic. Trump is about to cause a self inflicted rec… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.