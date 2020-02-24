Seattle-area events that have been cancelled or postponed due to novel coronavirus concerns

Sima Lee RT @seattletimes: Here's a running list of events in the Seattle-area that have been cancelled due to novel coronavirus concerns. We'll upd… 31 seconds ago David Cable RT @CPLHouse: We're keeping track of event cancellations due to coronavirus concerns in the Seattle area. We'll be updating regularly. #Cor… 12 minutes ago The Seattle Times Here's a running list of events in the Seattle-area that have been cancelled due to novel coronavirus concerns. We'… https://t.co/k6ziXT8yjV 26 minutes ago Crystal Paul We're keeping track of event cancellations due to coronavirus concerns in the Seattle area. We'll be updating regul… https://t.co/8dHLbBIA60 43 minutes ago Frank Catalano @tonywan Wow. That's in my Seattle-area home turf. Not surprised, as Washington state has been a vector for COVID-1… https://t.co/pDtKGq24Bv 2 days ago nic ❣️ Soo... I have some exciting news. Over the past year or so I have not been very happy in my career and I was in nee… https://t.co/tv02i7V1br 1 week ago