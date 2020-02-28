Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Dow Sinks Almost 800 Points Despite Surprise Fed Interest Rate Cut To Counter Coronavirus

Dow Sinks Almost 800 Points Despite Surprise Fed Interest Rate Cut To Counter Coronavirus

CBS 2 Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Investors seem unimpressed with the Federal Reserve's largest interest rate cut since 2008, pushing down stocks amid mounting concerns over the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears 01:15

 Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears Announced on Tuesday, the cut is the largest since 2008, just prior to the Great Recession. In approving the unusual cut, Fed leaders cited the onset of the coronavirus. Fed Statement, via 'The Washington Post' The vote among...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk [Video]Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:33Published

Fed: “will act as appropriate” on coronavirus impact [Video]Fed: “will act as appropriate” on coronavirus impact

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s statement Friday signals that the central bank will cut interest rates in March to support the economy, says RegentAtlantic’s Andy Kapyrin.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 05:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Dow sinks 3% after a surprise rate cut by the Federal Reserve fails to calm fears that virus outbreak will hurt economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow sinks 3% after a surprise rate cut by the Federal Reserve fails to calm fears that virus outbreak will hurt economy.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •RTTNews

Federal Reserve Cuts Key Interest Rate To Counter Coronavirus Risk

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half a percentage point Tuesday in an effort to shield the U.S. economy from coronavirus effects. The Dow Jones...
NPR Also reported by •WorldNewsRTTNewsReutersReuters IndiaUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theharpoonman

Jerry Whitney Dow sinks almost 800 points despite surprise Fed interest rate cut to counter coronavirus https://t.co/aOvDxerIVY via @cbsmoneywatch 18 minutes ago

LynneAShapiro

Lynne A Shapiro Dow sinks almost 800 points despite surprise Fed rate cut - CBS News https://t.co/4OXDuQRyDA 1 hour ago

HiltTimothy

timbo RT @Dangchick1: Dow sinks almost 800 points despite surprise Fed interest rate cut to counter coronavirus. https://t.co/41OHTUapWo 1 hour ago

ZAQSBusiness

Business News Dow sinks almost 800 points despite surprise Fed rate cut -- Wall Street sinks even after the central bank takes st… https://t.co/In7Fs5ZkJL 1 hour ago

Dangchick1

Debbie Dow sinks almost 800 points despite surprise Fed interest rate cut to counter coronavirus. https://t.co/41OHTUapWo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.