Dow Sinks Almost 800 Points Despite Surprise Fed Interest Rate Cut To Counter Coronavirus
Investors seem unimpressed with the Federal Reserve's largest interest rate cut since 2008, pushing down stocks amid mounting concerns over the coronavirus.
Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears Announced on Tuesday, the cut is the largest since 2008, just prior to the Great Recession. In approving the unusual cut, Fed leaders cited the onset of the coronavirus. Fed Statement, via 'The Washington Post' The vote among... Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears 01:15
Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an..
Fed: “will act as appropriate” on coronavirus impact
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s statement Friday signals that the central bank will cut interest rates in March to support the economy, says RegentAtlantic’s Andy Kapyrin.
