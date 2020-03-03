Global  

Broncos have trade in place for Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye, source says

Denver Post Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Broncos got a head start on rebuilding their cornerback corps Tuesday by agreeing to acquire A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round draft pick, a league source confirmed. ESPN first reported the deal.
