Coronavirus death toll increases to 7 in Washington state

Denver Post Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
SEATTLE — Tensions over how to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus intensified Tuesday in the United States as the death toll climbed to seven and lawmakers expressed doubts about the government's ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis.
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6

Coronavirus Death Toll In Washington State Reaches 6 02:11

 CBS4's Elise Preston reports there are at least 95 confirmed cases in the United States.

U.S. Health Officials: More Than 100 Cases Of Coronavirus Being Monitored, Death Toll Up To 9 [Video]U.S. Health Officials: More Than 100 Cases Of Coronavirus Being Monitored, Death Toll Up To 9

CBS news correspondent Katherine Johnson shares the latest out of Washington, D.C.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:40Published

Death Toll From The Coronavirus Rises To 6 In The U.S. [Video]Death Toll From The Coronavirus Rises To 6 In The U.S.

All six lived in Washington state, health officials now believe the coronavirus may have been spreading undetected in the area for weeks.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published


Coronavirus death toll in Washington state climbs to 9

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state rose on Tuesday to 27, including nine deaths, up from 18 cases and six deaths a day earlier,...
Reuters Also reported by •NaturalNews.comZee NewsRIA Nov.RTTNewsTerra DailyWorldNewsFrance 24Al JazeeraCBS News

Italy may set up new quarantine zone as coronavirus death toll jumps

Italy's health authorities said on Tuesday they may set up a new quarantine red zone to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Europe's worst-hit country,...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24Al JazeeraCBS News

