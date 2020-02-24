Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bonds Stolen 4 Years Ago

‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bonds Stolen 4 Years Ago

CBS 2 Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A 93-year-old woman who lost more than two dozen $100 savings bonds in a burglary four years ago finally has her money back, thanks to some dedicated police officers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bond Stolen 4 Years Ago

‘I’m Rich!’: 93-Year-Old Woman Reimbursed $5,700 For Savings Bond Stolen 4 Years Ago 01:13

 A 93-year-old woman who lost more than two dozen $100 savings bonds in a burglary four years ago finally has her money back, thanks to some dedicated police officers. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman goes blind after having her eyeballs tattooed black [Video]Woman goes blind after having her eyeballs tattooed black

WARSAW, POLAND — Aleksandra Sadowska, a 25-year-old from Wroclaw, Poland and devoted follower of famous rapper 'Popek' decided to copy him by getting the whites of her eyes dyed black. After the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published

Costa Mesa Man Convicted Of Killing Woman, 2-Year-Old In Hit-And-Run Gets 30 Years To Life [Video]Costa Mesa Man Convicted Of Killing Woman, 2-Year-Old In Hit-And-Run Gets 30 Years To Life

A 25-year-old Costa Mesa Man who killed a woman and her 2-year-old grandchild in a hit-and-run nearly five years ago was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in prison.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Serial burglar sentenced to over seven years

A serial burglar stole sentimental items belonging to a woman's deceased daughter and left a 91-year-old woman afraid to leave her house alone. --- Note to...
Nottinghamshire Police

News24.com | Man jailed for 20 years for raping partially blind 90-year-old woman

A man was handed 20 years in jail on Monday after pleading guilty to raping a 90-year-old partially blind woman in Bloemfontein, the National Prosecuting...
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.