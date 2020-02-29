Global  

Bobbie Battista, Former CNN Anchor, Dies at 67

The Wrap Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Former CNN news anchor Bobbie Battista died Tuesday at the age of 67, after a four-year battle with cervical cancer.

Battista was one of CNN’s first Headline News anchors when the network launched back in 1981. In her 20 years at the network, Battista anchored shows like “CNN WorldDay,” “CNN NewsDay,” “CNN NewsHour,” “CNN Daybreak,” “CNN PrimeNews” and “CNN WorldNews.” She also anchored “TalkBack Live,” a program that was filmed in front of a live audience and featured not only newsmakers, but public participation.

CNN reported the news, citing Wendy Guarisco, a family spokeswoman, and quoting Battista’s husband, John Brimelow: “Bobbie was the consummate trooper in her struggle with cancer, she was courageous and fearless in her battle and thoughtful for all the others in her life even as she fought through the pain. My dear partner of 25 years of marriage has cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace.”

*Also Read:* How to Watch CNN's Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online

Battista began her career at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, N.C. After her two decades at CNN, she occasionally contributed parody reports to the “Onion News Network” program.

Tributes poured in on Twitter Tuesday.

“When I came to ATL to work @CNN Headline Sports in 1985 I told Bobbie that I used to watch her & Charlie Gaddy @WRAL growing up in Fayetteville. She smiled & begrudgingly said: ‘thanks’ . I smile today thankful that I was honored to be able to call Bobbie Battista a colleague,” wrote Mark McKay of WSB Atlanta.

CNN political commentator Karen Finney also paid tribute: “I used to love watching Bobbie Battista! Rest in peace.”

 Bobbie Battista, one of the original CNN anchors, has died at the age of 67.

