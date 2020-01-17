Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles’ Wives to Reprise ‘Supernatural’ Roles for Final-Season Episode Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles will reprise their respective “Supernatural” roles as Ruby and Jo for an upcoming episode of The CW drama’s 15th and final season, a spokesperson for the network told TheWrap Tuesday.



Padalecki and Ackles, the wives of “Supernatural” stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively, will appear on the show’s March 23 episode, titled “Destiny’s Child,” following the show’s move to Mondays on March 16.



Here’s the official description for the hour, courtesy of The CW:







A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.







*Also Read:* The CW Sets 'Katy Keene' Premiere Date, Series Finales For 'Supernatural' and 'Arrow'



As “Supernatural” fans know, Genevieve Padalecki first appeared as the demon in Season 4, taking over the part from Katie Cassidy. She last appeared as Ruby in the Season 4 finale, “Lucifer Rising,” an episode that ended with her death at the hands of Sam and Dean. Genevieve appeared in the Season 6 episode “The French Mistake,” but that time she played a fictionalized version of Jared’s wife, a.k.a. herself.



Daneel Ackles made her series debut as the angel Jo in Season 13’s “Devil’s Bargain” and was last seen in the Season 14 installment “Game Night.”



Along with Jared Padalecki (who is set to star in The CW’s reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger”) and Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins also stars in “Supernatural.”



*Also Read:* The CW Lands Jared Padalecki's 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot



The final season of the series currently airs Thursdays at 8/7c p.m. on The CW. It will move to Mondays at 8 p.m. beginning March 16. The “Supernatural” series finale is set for May 18.



Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles’ returns to “Supernatural” was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.



