Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Stays Steady With Premiere, But ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’ Wins in Key Demo

The ladies from “The Bachelor” told all last night, and while ABC won in ratings among adults 18-49, it didn’t fetch all the eyeballs. As a matter of fact, it didn’t get the most viewers — that first-place prize went to NBC and “The Voice.”



ABC was first in ratings with a 1.4 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” from 8 to 10 p.m. posted a 1.8/9 and 6.4 million viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 0.8/4 and 5.6 million viewers.



NBC was second in ratings with a 1.2/6 and first in viewers with 7.2 million. “The Voice” from 8 to 10 put up a 1.5/7 and 9 million viewers. At 10, “Manifest” had a 0.7/4 and 3.8 million viewers.



*Also Read:* Ratings: NBC Settles for Tie With Telemundo One Week After Tying Univision



Fox was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fourth in viewers with 3.7 million. At 8, “9-1-1: Lone Star” drew a 0.9/4 and 5.5 million viewers. A rerun followed.



CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5. CBS had a 3 share, Univision got a 2. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.3 million, airing all repeats. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.6 million.



Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 700,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.3/1 and 772,000 viewers. At 9, “Black Lightning” got a 0.2/1 and 627,000 viewers.



