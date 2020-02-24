Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > David Harbour Spotted at the Super Cute ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Table Read (Video)

David Harbour Spotted at the Super Cute ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Table Read (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
David Harbour Spotted at the Super Cute ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Table Read (Video)The wheels of “Stranger Things” Season 4 are turning.

A super cute video of the cast reuniting for their first table read of the new season was posted to the official “Stranger Things” YouTube account Tuesday, and it shows David Harbour back with buzzed head and all.

True to the time period, the video was even shot to look like it was taken on an old camcorder.

*Also Read:* 'Hustlers' Star Constance Wu Made $600 Going 'Undercover' at a Strip Club to Prepare for Role (Video)

And in case anyone was wondering, it looks like Harbour will indeed be playing Hopper, despite Netflix’s insistence that his character is called simply “The American” next season. There’s a shot in the table read video that shows a nametag with “David Harbour – Hopper” written on it.

There are also many shots of laughing, hugging and frolicking as the cast reunites to begin production. Watch Harbour and Finn Wolfard (Mike) hugging, Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Sadie Sink (Max) doing a little side-hug, Noah Schnapp handing off a puppy to Millie Bobbie Brown, Joe Keery being Joe Keery, and more adorable moments in the video above.

No date has been set yet for the Season 4 premiere, but we do know the title of the first episode and a few more tidbits. We’ve also got a quick teaser which features Hopper (or The American, whatever you want to call him) in Russia, which confirmed that he somehow did survive the Season 3 finale. Does that mean there’s hope for Billy? Dacre Montgomery doesn’t appear to be at the table read, so it’s not looking good for everyone’s favorite lifeguard.

*Also Read:* Joe Keery Says His 'Spree' Character Is 'Highly Misguided' in Pursuit of Viral Fame (Video)

In other news, Brett Gilman, who plays journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman, has been upped to series regular in Season 4. So has Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, Lucas’ precocious and strong-willed little sister who helped bust the kids out of the Russian-infested mall in Season 3.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Stranger Things 4': Hopper's Alive, He's Just Not Doing So Great (Video)

'Spree,' With 'Stranger Things' Star Joe Keery, Picked Up by RLJE Films

'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour on Why He's No Longer Sure Hopper Is 'The American'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Elleray would be 'astonished' if VAR monitor use doesn't increase next season [Video]Elleray would be 'astonished' if VAR monitor use doesn't increase next season

David Elleray, the technical director of football’s law-making body, says he would be “astonished” if the Premier League maintained its policy of using pitchside monitors sparingly next season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

10 Things Charlie Heaton Can't Live Without [Video]10 Things Charlie Heaton Can't Live Without

There are a few things 'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton can't live without when he hits the road. From a tie pin to his satchel, these are Charlie Heaton's travel essentials.

Credit: GQ     Duration: 07:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

See Who's Returning for 'Stranger Things' Season 4!

We now know who is returning for Stranger Things season four via a video just released by Netflix! The video shows everyone reuniting for a season four table...
Just Jared

Go Behind the Scenes of Stranger Things Season 4 With Fun Cast-Shot Video

What happens when you give the cast of Stranger Things a camera? They record themselves making season four, duh. In the video below, the gang's all there for the...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: David Harbour, @Joe_Keery Spotted at the Super Cute 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Table Read (Video) #StrangerThings https://t.c… 1 hour ago

TheTraceC

Tracy C David Harbour Spotted at 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Table Read (Video) #StrangerThings4 @Stranger_Things https://t.co/hV6dyfYLnq 5 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #DavidHarbour Spotted at the Super Cute ‘#StrangerThings’ Season 4 Table Read (Video) https://t.co/74YZNqoFVO https://t.co/ve8WVEaZtW 6 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap David Harbour, @Joe_Keery Spotted at the Super Cute 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Table Read (Video) #StrangerThings https://t.co/0pevZz3BOY 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.