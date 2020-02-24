David Harbour Spotted at the Super Cute ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Table Read (Video)

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The wheels of “Stranger Things” Season 4 are turning.



A super cute video of the cast reuniting for their first table read of the new season was posted to the official “Stranger Things” YouTube account Tuesday, and it shows David Harbour back with buzzed head and all.



True to the time period, the video was even shot to look like it was taken on an old camcorder.



And in case anyone was wondering, it looks like Harbour will indeed be playing Hopper, despite Netflix’s insistence that his character is called simply “The American” next season. There’s a shot in the table read video that shows a nametag with “David Harbour – Hopper” written on it.



There are also many shots of laughing, hugging and frolicking as the cast reunites to begin production. Watch Harbour and Finn Wolfard (Mike) hugging, Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Sadie Sink (Max) doing a little side-hug, Noah Schnapp handing off a puppy to Millie Bobbie Brown, Joe Keery being Joe Keery, and more adorable moments in the video above.



No date has been set yet for the Season 4 premiere, but we do know the title of the first episode and a few more tidbits. We’ve also got a quick teaser which features Hopper (or The American, whatever you want to call him) in Russia, which confirmed that he somehow did survive the Season 3 finale. Does that mean there’s hope for Billy? Dacre Montgomery doesn’t appear to be at the table read, so it’s not looking good for everyone’s favorite lifeguard.



In other news, Brett Gilman, who plays journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman, has been upped to series regular in Season 4. So has Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, Lucas’ precocious and strong-willed little sister who helped bust the kids out of the Russian-infested mall in Season 3.



