How Jimmy Kimmel’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Is Just Like Trump, Right Down to the Tiny Hands (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 3 March 2020
How Jimmy Kimmel’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Is Just Like Trump, Right Down to the Tiny Hands (Video)Jimmy Kimmel broke down all the ways in which his five-year-old daughter, Jane, is shockingly similar to President Trump during his monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday, from her tiny hands to her ineptitude at spelling.

“She’s totally self-centered. The world, as she sees it, revolves around her. She wants everything. You take her to Target, forget about it,” Kimmel explained. “She gives nothing to charity, and even when she does give something to someone else, you have to make a big show complimenting her about it.”

Kimmel’s daughter and Trump also share some anger-management issues.

*Also Read:* John Oliver Is Not at All Calmed by How 'Absentee Father' Trump Is Handling Coronavirus (Video)

“She has tantrums regularly. When she doesn’t get her way, she yells. She even told me I was fired once,” he said. “She doesn’t know the names of any foreign leaders.”

We saw how Trump’s speech to Indian officials went last week, though it’s hard to say how Jane would have fared.

“You tell her not to do things, she does them anyway. She lies and thinks you don’t know she’s lying. She claims she’s got a lot of money in her piggy bank — really not that much, like $11. Her spelling is atrocious,” Kimmel continued.

Trump misspelled coronavirus in a tweet last week.

*Also Read:* Bill Maher Is Chill About Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and 'Keeps Telling Us Crazy Lies' (Video)

And then he presented the most damning evidence of all.

“She’s got tiny, pink hands, just like the president. You take out the cute part, they’re almost the same person.”

It seems unlikely that the president could actually be a five-year-old girl in disguise — but then again, has anyone ever seen them in the same room?

