Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > How to Stream CBS News’ Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online

How to Stream CBS News’ Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online

The Wrap Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
How to Stream CBS News’ Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage OnlineSuper Tuesday isn’t just about politicians competing in primary elections, though it’s certainly mostly about that. On top of the political contests, we’ve also got a bunch of news networks competing for your attention, with every network putting their normal primetime programming aside for hours and hours of election coverage. CBS News is no exception, as it’ll devote plenty of time Tuesday evening to election results.

Broadcast CBS will start with the “CBS Evening News” with Norah O’Donnell at 6:30 p.m ET. After a break for local news, it’ll return for a three-hour special report on the Super Tuesday results, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Those on the West Coast will get a bonus updates during the 8 p.m. hour after the special report ends.

Norah O’Donnell will continue to anchor, with plenty of CBS News correspondents chiming in as well, including: Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Maria Elena Salinas, Ed O’Keefe, Reince Priebus and Jamal Simmons.

*Also Read:* How to Watch MSNBC's 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Live Online

On top of the folks in the studio, CBS News will have correspondents stationed around the country embedded with every major candidate in the Democratic presidential primary.

All CBS News programming is available for free on the 24-hour CBSN streaming service, which you can watch for free without any kind of TV login. No cable login, no CBS All Access subscription, nothing. It’s free, and you can watch CBSN right here.

Aside from the broadcast stuff, CBS News will also have its own exclusive programming dedicated to Super Tuesday. Elaine Quijano’s “Red & Blue” will air a special Super Tuesday edition of its show on CBSN starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. And CBSN’s Super Tuesday coverage will continue on after the broadcast coverage wraps up.

*Also Read:* How to Stream Fox News' 2020 Super Tuesday Election Coverage Live

CBS News isn’t the only free option you’ll have for Super Tuesday coverage. While the cable networks all have the usual subscription requirements, both NBC News and PBS NewsHour will also be streaming for free on Tuesday night.  You can get the details for NBC News here, and PBS NewsHour here.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

How to Stream Fox News' 2020 Super Tuesday Election Coverage Live

How to Watch CNN's Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online

How to Watch MSNBC's 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Live Online
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg's Sudden Drop Out Reshaping Race As Super Tuesday Quickly Approaches

Buttigieg's Sudden Drop Out Reshaping Race As Super Tuesday Quickly Approaches 02:31

 With Super Tuesday right around the corner, Pete Buttigieg's sudden drop out of the presidential race is rapidly reshaping the playing field. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-1-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Californians Head To The Polls [Video]Californians Head To The Polls

Super Tuesday is here and Californians will play a big part in deciding who will become the Democratic presidential nominee.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:10Published

Storm causes issues during Super Tues. [Video]Storm causes issues during Super Tues.

Ben Hall gives us an update on Super Tuesday voting as tornado damage causes issues for voters

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to Watch CNN’s Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online

How to Watch CNN’s Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage OnlineSuper Tuesday marks the biggest day yet in the 2020 presidential election cycle, with 14 states holding primary elections on March 3. A lot is at stake, with the...
The Wrap Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesCBS News

Elizabeth Warren Tears Up During 'Kimmel' Interview Ahead of Super Tuesday (Video)

Elizabeth Warren stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an emotional appearance ahead of Super Tuesday. The 70-year-old U.S. Senator chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

WanMonie3

Wan Monie RT @LivEchoLFC: Klopp on the night's one real positive.. Neco Williams: "He had a super game tonight, we have a full-back coming and that… 5 minutes ago

LivEchoLFC

Liverpool FC News Klopp on the night's one real positive.. Neco Williams: "He had a super game tonight, we have a full-back coming a… https://t.co/1W2oxnyaj0 7 minutes ago

_Sabby88_

sabrina sneden look mom!!! I have a published article!!! everyone tune into Ucentral News’ live stream on Facebook tonight to watc… https://t.co/ZvB9RH7ZsX 2 hours ago

LandoFanando

Landon Peterson 👍 on @YouTube: President Donald Trump Hosts Rally On Eve Of Super Tuesday | NBC News (Live Stream Recording) https://t.co/YPb1twnMBL 3 hours ago

azpublicmedia

AZPM @nprpolitics Listen live on NPR 89.1, or get the live stream and live blogging of events from our website, https://t.co/W18fHwf0Dr. 3 hours ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Live updates: Super Tuesday primary elections - CBS News Live updates: Super Tuesday primary elections  CBS NewsTh… https://t.co/Z5MugBWkC1 4 hours ago

allengreenfield

allengreenfield Biden Holds Rally With Klobuchar On Eve Of Super Tuesday | NBC News (Live Stream Recording) - NBC News… https://t.co/kzAc6UPJeX 4 hours ago

pds0399

PSmith❌ How to Stream Fox News' 2020 Super Tuesday Election Coverage Live https://t.co/8PW4yZHtNe. @Fox when will you fire @donnabrazile 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.