How to Stream CBS News’ Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Super Tuesday isn’t just about politicians competing in primary elections, though it’s certainly mostly about that. On top of the political contests, we’ve also got a bunch of news networks competing for your attention, with every network putting their normal primetime programming aside for hours and hours of election coverage. CBS News is no exception, as it’ll devote plenty of time Tuesday evening to election results.



Broadcast CBS will start with the “CBS Evening News” with Norah O’Donnell at 6:30 p.m ET. After a break for local news, it’ll return for a three-hour special report on the Super Tuesday results, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Those on the West Coast will get a bonus updates during the 8 p.m. hour after the special report ends.



Norah O’Donnell will continue to anchor, with plenty of CBS News correspondents chiming in as well, including: Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Maria Elena Salinas, Ed O’Keefe, Reince Priebus and Jamal Simmons.



*Also Read:* How to Watch MSNBC's 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Live Online



On top of the folks in the studio, CBS News will have correspondents stationed around the country embedded with every major candidate in the Democratic



All CBS News programming is available for free on the 24-hour CBSN streaming service, which you can watch for free without any kind of TV login. No cable login, no CBS All Access subscription, nothing. It’s free, and you can watch CBSN right here.



Aside from the broadcast stuff, CBS News will also have its own exclusive programming dedicated to Super Tuesday. Elaine Quijano’s “Red & Blue” will air a special Super Tuesday edition of its show on CBSN starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. And CBSN’s Super Tuesday coverage will continue on after the broadcast coverage wraps up.



*Also Read:* How to Stream Fox News' 2020 Super Tuesday Election Coverage Live



CBS News isn’t the only free option you’ll have for Super Tuesday coverage. While the cable networks all have the usual subscription requirements, both NBC News and PBS NewsHour will also be streaming for free on Tuesday night. You can get the details for NBC News here, and PBS NewsHour here.



