How to Stream PBS NewsHour’s 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage For Free

Super Tuesday is gonna be a big news day for a lot of reasons, what with the residents of 14 states and American Samoa heading to the polls to vote in local and national primary elections. And of course the biggest of those contests is the Democratic presidential primary election, with only a few candidates left who have a shot at the nomination. And while every news network will be doing wall-to-wall coverage of the Super Tuesday vote, not all of them will be readily available for free. “PBS NewsHour” will be one of those free ones.



Judy Woodruff will lead the “PBS NewsHour” special report, which will begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The special won’t run all night, as “NewsHour” will kick it back to local PBS stations for their programming. And your local station may not air the entire special “NewsHour” Super Tuesday bloc live.



But that’s okay, because as is always the case these days, this “PBS NewsHour” special will be streamed in its entirety live on YouTube. And you don’t even have to go anywhere to find that stream, because it’s embedded up at the top of this post.



*Also Read:* How to Watch CNN's Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online



Since it’s on YouTube, that means you’re not going to need any kind of login to check out this special. So if you’re just on the hunt for any free option for Super Tuesday coverage, “PBS NewsHour” has what you need.



But if you’re still in the market for some free election coverage after “NewsHour” ends, you can get the details on NBC News’ free stream right here, as well as what CBS News has in store for Tuesday night here.



