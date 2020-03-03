How to Stream NBC News’ Live Coverage of 2020 Super Tuesday Free
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () It’s another presidential election year, and with it we’ve got another Super Tuesday in the Democratic primary. With 14 states and American Samoa holding national and local primaries on March 3, all the news networks will be out in force with special live coverage. And yes, of course, that includes NBC News.
A lot of the Democratic presidential candidates have cleared themselves out of the race ahead of Super Tuesday, which means things are really ramping up and getting serious. So many folks around the country will be tuning in to see if these votes will give us a real frontrunner for the nomination. And NBC News will provide pretty exhaustive coverage, and it’ll all be available to stream for free.
The NBC News Now streaming service will kick things off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, which is when the first polls close. The streaming-only special will be hosed by Chuck Todd.
Then, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, the official NBC News special report will begin on broadcast NBC, as well as streaming on NBC Now. Todd will be joined by Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Andrea Mitchell on the desk.
The full array of NBC News and MSNBC correspondents will chime in at some point or other, including: Hallie Jackson, Kate Snow, Cynthia McFadden, Kristen Welker, Kasie Hunt, Tom Brokaw, Gabe Gutierrez, Miguel Almaguer, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Geoff Bennett, Cal Perry, Garrett Haake, Vaughn Hillyard, Mike Memoli, Josh Lederman, Ali Vitali, Shaquille Brewster, Morgan Radford, Blaine Alexander, Gadi Schwartz and Trymaine Lee.
The NBC special report is currently scheduled, according to TV Guide, to last from 8 p.m. ET until 11 p.m., though it’ll go long if the situation demands.
Now, the good news for you folks out there who have no TV subscription of any kind: NBC News Now is completely free and available to stream on NBCNews.com and in the NBC News app. NBC News Now also often streams on YouTube, so you might be able to catch it on the NBC News YouTube channel as well.
So yeah, no cable subscription or television antenna required, as the entirety of the NBC News Super Tuesday coverage will be streaming for free.
If MSNBC is more your speed, you can get the info about that cable network’s Super Tuesday plans right here. And if you’re looking for more free streaming options for Super Tuesday, be sure to check out PBS NewsHour and CBS News, both of which will be free to all on Tuesday night.
