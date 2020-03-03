Global  

Colorado election results live blog for 2020 presidential primary

Denver Post Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Get live updates and team coverage from The Denver Post as Colorado election results are tabulated for the March 3, 2020 presidential primary. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Colorado voters head out to the polls for Super Tuesday presidential primary

Colorado voters head out to the polls for Super Tuesday presidential primary 06:56

 t’s Super Tuesday in Colorado and the state is hosting its first presidential primary in 20 years. State elections officials are expecting possible record turnout in the primary as voters decide which Democrat they wish to nominate for president, with President Trump expected to win the state’s...

Young Colorado Voters Engage In Colorado's Primary & Super Tuesday [Video]Young Colorado Voters Engage In Colorado's Primary & Super Tuesday

As Coloradans watched Super Tuesday coverage on CBS to see who would win delegates for the presidential election, a group of college students gathered to share their thoughts on who should represent..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:19Published

Bernie Sanders wins Colorado presidential primary, AP projects

Colorado Democrats and unaffiliated voters voiced their preferences for the Democratic presidential nominee in voting that ended Tuesday.
Denver Post

2020 Presidential Primary Election: Super Tuesday Results (Updating Live)

2020 Presidential Primary Election: Super Tuesday Results (Updating Live)Fourteen states and one U.S. territory are voting in the 2020 presidential primary election on Super Tuesday — one of the most consequential events leading up...
The Wrap Also reported by •Denver PostSeattle TimesCTV NewsNYTimes.comJust Jared

Alan Escobedo RT @washingtonpost: Polls are closing in Colorado and Minnesota, and parts of Texas. Follow live results and exit polls here https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

GERENTE COMPRAS RT @CNN: Bernie Sanders will win the Colorado Democratic primary, CNN projects, his second victory tonight. #CNNelection  Follow updates:… 31 minutes ago

THE WORLD NEWS Live Results: Colorado Presidential Primary 2020 - The New York Times Live Results: Colorado Presidential Primary… https://t.co/RP0BfIWEXS 32 minutes ago

@apb5280 RT @JoeStGeorge: Hey Colorado. We are live from 5-10:30 tonight with LOCAL and NATIONAL #SuperTuesday results. #copolitics 5-6pm Regularly… 46 minutes ago

Denver NewsChannel Denver News Live updates: 2020 Colorado Primary results https://t.co/aYMAYgZqbd https://t.co/Hp5RfhOCM9 48 minutes ago

yuuji RT @nytimes: Polls have now closed in Colorado, Minnesota and Texas. Follow live results from all of the Super Tuesday states here. https:/… 49 minutes ago

steve RT @washingtonpost: Bernie Sanders wins the Colorado Democratic presidential primary https://t.co/2wtY3Qq2bO https://t.co/NYokyz4iXi 53 minutes ago

Danny Romero RT @DenverChannel: Polls are now closed in all #SuperTuesday primary states. Former VP Joe Biden has won the most states so far, but many d… 53 minutes ago

