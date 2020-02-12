Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Hero steps in at father-daughter dance in Arkansas

Hero steps in at father-daughter dance in Arkansas

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
It was one of the biggest nights of the year in Northwest Arkansas at a school dance for fathers and daughters. But one girl had no date, until a hero stepped in. Jamie Yuccas reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arkansas Police Officer Surprises Second-Grader by Taking Her to Daddy/Daughter Dance [Video]Arkansas Police Officer Surprises Second-Grader by Taking Her to Daddy/Daughter Dance

An online post has gone viral after a Van Buren resource officer put on his dancing shoes to take a little girl to her school's daddy/daughter dance.

Credit: KFSM     Duration: 01:33Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSNvideo

MSN Video Hero steps in at father-daughter dance https://t.co/IpBgPAqTt7 https://t.co/wWqGQ3YHFf 9 hours ago

Carolyn6800

Carolyn C Hero steps in at father-daughter dance in Arkansas https://t.co/BizB7sX7Xm https://t.co/Pn0ByGZd0n 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.