It was one of the biggest nights of the year in Northwest Arkansas at a school dance for fathers and daughters. But one girl had no date, until a hero stepped in. Jamie Yuccas reports.



Recent related videos from verified sources Arkansas Police Officer Surprises Second-Grader by Taking Her to Daddy/Daughter Dance An online post has gone viral after a Van Buren resource officer put on his dancing shoes to take a little girl to her school's daddy/daughter dance. Credit: KFSM Duration: 01:33Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this MSN Video Hero steps in at father-daughter dance https://t.co/IpBgPAqTt7 https://t.co/wWqGQ3YHFf 9 hours ago Carolyn C Hero steps in at father-daughter dance in Arkansas https://t.co/BizB7sX7Xm https://t.co/Pn0ByGZd0n 10 hours ago