CMT Building ‘Not Impacted’ by Nashville Tornadoes, All Employees Are ‘Safe’ (Exclusive)

Every CMT employee is safe and accounted for in the wake of the Nashville tornados, TheWrap is told. There is no damage to the company’s office building, but of the many homes impacted in the area by the storms, “a few” belong to CMT employees.



“All employees have checked-in and are safe,” a CMT spokesman told TheWrap on Tuesday, though “a few employees reported damage to their homes.”



The CMT office building was “not impacted,” he said.



While most employees worked from home due to road closures, a “skeleton crew” reported to work on Tuesday for “business continuity reasons,” the spokesman added.



At the time this story was published, impact on show production due to the tornadoes and flooding was still unknown.



A second ViacomCBS employee stressed in our conversations how grateful the team is for the “incredible” work being done on the ground in Nashville.



Along those lines, CMT is using the two below calls to actions on cable and on digital platforms:



· From all of us at CMT, our hearts are with our friends and neighbors affected by the recent storms in Tennessee. Visit Rdcrss.org/cmt to make a donation. Recovery is a long process and your donation can provide warm meals, shelter, and hope to communities in need. Please give what you can.

· From all of us at CMT, our hearts are with our neighbors across the state of Tennessee who have been affected by the storms. Visit Rdcrss.org/cmt and give what you can to those in need.



The former Country Music Television, owned by ViacomCBS, also wants to get across the following messaging:



· In the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes that hit Tennessee, the American Red Cross is providing emergency relief shelters, meals and making critical assessments.



· Red Cross will be providing relief supplies and long-term recovery support.



· Please follow the American Red Cross of Tennessee on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on shelter locations and to find ways to volunteer.



