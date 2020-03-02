Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Ben Affleck’s performance in “Buffy The Vampire layer” was not quite up to director Fran Rubel Kuzui’s expectations.



“Apparently, I am so bad in that movie that my one line — it was ‘take it,’ I think — I thought it was fine and the director seemed happy,” Affleck said on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Tuesday. “I went to the movie — I didn’t get premiere tickets or anything — and I was like… that is not my voice! That is not me! Apparently the director hated my performance so much that she looped the entire performance, which was one line. Yes, I was dubbed. In English!”



1992’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” was directed by Kuzui and starred Kristy Swanson, Donald Sutherland, Paul Reubens, Rutger Hauer, Luke Perry and Hilary Swank. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay.



Kuzui did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



*Also Read:* Ben Affleck to Direct 'King Leopold's Ghost' Based on True Story of European Oppression of Congo



Affleck had such a small role (yes, it was just one line, after all) as the uncredited Basketball Player #10, who comes across a werewolf in the middle of a high school hoops game.



While the film earned a modest $16 million back in 1992, it did inspire the beloved TV series of the same name which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.



Affleck will next star in “The Way Back,” directed by Gavin O’Connor. It will hit theaters on Friday.



