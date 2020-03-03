West Virginia woman sues VA over vet father's mistaken insulin injection that led to his death

The daughter of a decorated veteran who died suddenly of an insulin overdose at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia over a year ago -- and whose death has been dubbed a homicide -- filed a lawsuit Monday against VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.



VA sued over veteran's death from wrongful insulin injection CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman is suing the federal government over the 2018 death of her father from a wrongful insulin injection at a West Virginia...

