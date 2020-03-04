Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Protesters affiliated with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden during what amounted to his Super Tuesday victory speech before supporters in Los Angeles.



As they were led away from the stage by security, they shouted slogans and help up signs that said “Let Dairy Die.”



The moment came about 10 minutes into the speech. Biden was speaking broadly about his political coalition and his intentions to help improve things for the American middle class when an unidentified woman ran across the stage. She was quickly intercepted by security and escorted away from the stage as the crowd booed to drown out the chanting.



Shortly after, a second woman ran onstage behind Biden, shouting the same slogan and carrying a similar sign. She was also escorted offstage, after which Biden resumed his speech.



Moments after the episode, Direct Action Now claimed responsibility in a press release posted online on an unlocked Google document. Within minutes an edit war appeared to break out, as detractors repeatedly deleted the statement and replaced it with snide insults and links, and Direct Action Everywhere repeatedly re-pasted the document. The group eventually caught on and changed the document to view only.



“Biden’s ties to the dairy industry and indifference to the suffering of farmed animals — something he basically never talks about — flies in the face of everything he claims to stand for,” the group said in part. “We’re asking him to stand with animal rights advocates, environmental activists, and ordinary citizens — and against the inherent violence of the dairy industry.



WATCH: A protester rushes on stage as Joe Biden addresses supporters. #CheddarLive | #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/ZBCu7fLfMg



BREAKING: Protesters rush the stage toward Joe Biden during #SuperTuesday night speech; they were stopped by people near Biden.



Biden is continuing with his speech. https://t.co/XApBDxLSKQ



