Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)

Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)Protesters affiliated with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden during what amounted to his Super Tuesday  victory speech before supporters in Los Angeles.

As they were led away from the stage by security, they shouted slogans and help up signs that said “Let Dairy Die.”

The moment came about 10 minutes into the speech. Biden was speaking broadly about his political coalition and his intentions to help improve things for the American middle class when an unidentified woman ran across the stage. She was quickly intercepted by security and escorted away from the stage as the crowd booed to drown out the chanting.

Shortly after, a second woman ran onstage behind Biden, shouting the same slogan and carrying a similar sign. She was also escorted offstage, after which Biden resumed his speech.

Moments after the episode, Direct Action Now claimed responsibility in a press release posted online on an unlocked Google document. Within minutes an edit war appeared to break out, as detractors repeatedly deleted the statement and replaced it with snide insults and links, and Direct Action Everywhere repeatedly re-pasted the document. The group eventually caught on and changed the document to view only.

“Biden’s ties to the dairy industry and indifference to the suffering of farmed animals — something he basically never talks about — flies in the face of everything he claims to stand for,” the group said in part. “We’re asking him to stand with animal rights advocates, environmental activists, and ordinary citizens — and against the inherent violence of the dairy industry.

More to come…



WATCH: A protester rushes on stage as Joe Biden addresses supporters. #CheddarLive | #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/ZBCu7fLfMg

— Cheddar???? (@cheddar) March 4, 2020





BREAKING: Protesters rush the stage toward Joe Biden during #SuperTuesday night speech; they were stopped by people near Biden.

Biden is continuing with his speech. https://t.co/XApBDxLSKQ

— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) March 4, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Bloomberg Spokesperson Talks Up Campaign's Chances Despite Early Super Tuesday Losses (Video)

2020 Presidential Primary Election: Super Tuesday Results (Updating Live)

How to Stream CBS News' Live 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage Online
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden speaks after winning several states on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden speaks after winning several states on Super Tuesday 03:35

 Joe Biden speaks after winning several states early on Super Tuesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tight Race In Texas For Former VP Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders [Video]Tight Race In Texas For Former VP Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders

Of all 14 Super Tuesday states, Texas is the closest race for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:33Published

Protesters Rush Stage at Biden Rally in California [Video]Protesters Rush Stage at Biden Rally in California

Dairy industry protesters stormed the stage during Former Vice President Joe Biden`s victory speech in Baldwin Hills on Super Tuesday.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Super Tuesday: Protestors storm stage during live Joe Biden speech

Joe Biden has been interrupted by protesters storming his stage in California, where he was delivering a victory speech after at least half a dozen wins on Super...
Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.com

Joe Biden sweeps the south on Super Tuesday, building on South Carolina win

After being counted out in the race for the Democratic nomination for weeks, former Vice President Joe Biden swept the south on Super Tuesday.  
Delawareonline

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KimDozier

Kim Dozier RT @aaltman82: Biden starting his victory speech on Super Tuesday by mistaking his wife for his sister is an apropos reminder that his come… 4 seconds ago

rye2327

Tom Reilly RT @SteveGuest: WATCH: Joe Biden confuses who his wife is and who his sister is during Super Tuesday speech. https://t.co/79HyNCPnHB 9 seconds ago

pam4254

pam425 RT @Peoples_Pundit: Jesus, Biden makes a gaffe in the first SENTENCE of his Super Tuesday speech, mixing up his sister and his wife. My Go… 9 seconds ago

cupcake0804

Patty Cake RT @USATODAY: Former Vice President Joe Biden was only a few words into his #SuperTuesday victory speech when he was greeted on the stage b… 14 seconds ago

digitalwater888

Mitchell Grooms Sanders draws contrasts with Biden in Super Tuesday speech | TheHill https://t.co/69G7WHiIfK 15 seconds ago

kabalissima

Boleslaw Bierut RT @DailyCaller: Biden Confuses His Wife For His Sister During Super Tuesday Victory Speech https://t.co/K9Q9TOExNb 16 seconds ago

Marvz_Said_It

Marvz RT @SKMorefield: Joe Biden confused his wife for his sister during his victory speech, then insisted they "switched" places. From when th… 23 seconds ago

GoMtnBiking

Stop the Half Staff Madness! 🇺🇸 RT @BeAccountable4u: Embarrassing... Top Democrat Joe Biden Starts Mumbling, Loses His Place During Super Tuesday Speech (VIDEO_ https://t.… 43 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.