Biden rides momentum to big Super Tuesday wins, Sanders ahead in California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states and Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday 's biggest race in California , setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.



