Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Super Tuesday > Biden rides momentum to big Super Tuesday wins, Sanders ahead in California

Biden rides momentum to big Super Tuesday wins, Sanders ahead in California

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states and Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday's biggest race in California, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories 00:50

 Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories The former vice president has won 8 states out of the 14 participating in the Super Tuesday primaries. He swept the South, winning in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. Biden won more than 30 percent of the vote in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Has 'Super' Super Tuesday [Video]Biden Has "Super" Super Tuesday

Laura Podesta reports Joe Biden claims victories in southern states while Bernie Sanders wins delegate rich California.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published

Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary To Finish Triumphant Super Tuesday [Video]Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary To Finish Triumphant Super Tuesday

Joe Biden capped off a triumphant Super Tuesday with a win in Texas over Bernie Sanders.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden wins Texas in big Super Tuesday sweep, Sanders ahead in California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday's biggest race in...
Reuters India

Resurgent Joe Biden scores big Super Tuesday wins

Joe Biden sweeps to victory across the US on Super Tuesday, mounting a dramatic offensive against rival Bernie Sanders. The two Democrats were battling for...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.