Biden rides momentum to big Super Tuesday wins, Sanders ahead in California



Recent related videos from verified sources Biden Has "Super" Super Tuesday Laura Podesta reports Joe Biden claims victories in southern states while Bernie Sanders wins delegate rich California. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:51Published 33 minutes ago Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary To Finish Triumphant Super Tuesday Joe Biden capped off a triumphant Super Tuesday with a win in Texas over Bernie Sanders. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:48Published 43 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Biden wins Texas in big Super Tuesday sweep, Sanders ahead in California A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday's biggest race in...

Reuters India 5 hours ago



Resurgent Joe Biden scores big Super Tuesday wins Joe Biden sweeps to victory across the US on Super Tuesday, mounting a dramatic offensive against rival Bernie Sanders. The two Democrats were battling for...

USATODAY.com 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this