LA sheriff's department allegedly covered up complaint about graphic photos of Kobe Bryant crash

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department allegedly kept a complaint about a deputy sharing gruesome pictures of Kobe Bryant’s January helicopter crash quiet for nearly five weeks, according to a report.
