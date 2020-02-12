Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors

Virginia is outlawing the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Alleghen Co. Council Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBT Youth Conversion therapy is no longer allowed in Allegheny County after County Council voted to ban the practice; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:50Published 3 weeks ago County Council Bans Conversion Therapy Allegheny County Council voted unanimously to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors within the county, KDKA's Lisa Washington reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:41Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Virginia just became the 20th state in the US to ban traumatising conversion therapy for vulnerable minors Virginia has just become the first southern state to ban the widely discredited practise of conversion therapy for minors. So-called ‘conversion therapy’...

PinkNews 18 hours ago





Tweets about this