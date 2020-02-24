Global  

Eye Opener: Joe Biden dominates Super Tuesday

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden won at least nine of the 14 Super Tuesday primaries, reviving his campaign and building new momentum against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Also, dozens still remain missing after deadly tornadoes tore through Tennessee, destroying parts of downtown Nashville. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
News video: Joe Biden Dominating Early Super Tuesday States

Joe Biden Dominating Early Super Tuesday States 03:16

 CBS4's Danya Bacchus reports on the early results.

Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech [Video]Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech

Former vice president Joe Biden celebrated a string of victories on Super Tuesday. But the Democratic presidential hopeful got a bit muddled during his celebratory speech, mixing up his wife Jill and..

Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Starts Off Strong For Former Vice President Joe Biden [Video]Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Starts Off Strong For Former Vice President Joe Biden

So far, Super Tuesday has been a strong night for former Vice President Joe Biden; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Eye Opener: Democrats shift their focus to the South Carolina primary

Joe Biden still leads in the polls in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders' big win in Nevada means the rest of the field is chasing him. Also, more than 100,000...
CBS News

Biden scores surprise Super Tuesday victories

Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday victories have revived his campaign and sent the once-expected front-runner back to first place, ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders....
CBS News

