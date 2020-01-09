Global  

Brother Makes Good On 5-Year Promise To Bring Llama To Her Wedding

CBS 2 Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Mendl Weinstock says he told his sister five years that he would bring a llama to her big day when she wouldn't stop talking about her future wedding.
 Mendl Weinstock says he told his sister five years that he would bring a llama to her big day when she wouldn't stop talking about her future wedding. CBS2's Natallie Duddridge reports.

