Celebrities Show Off ‘I Voted’ Stickers On Social Media

CBS 2 Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy, Tyra Banks, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel all took to social media to show off their civic pride.
 Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy, supermodel Tyra Banks, "Pitch Perfect" actress Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel all took to social media to show off their civic pride. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

Jessica Biel Brags About Doing More Than Just Eating Birthday Cake on Super Tuesday

Elizabeth Banks, Mindy Kaling and Melissa McCarthy are among other celebrities who take to social media to proudly display their 'I voted' stickers, proving that...
AceShowbiz

Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since the day the government acknowledged the outbreak

Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since the day the government acknowledged the outbreak· Popular Chinese social-media apps have been censoring keywords and messages about the coronavirus since the day China formally reported the outbreak, a new...
Business Insider


MandyMooreTime

Mandy Moore Time Liberal celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Roth flaunt their Super Tuesday stickers to show - The S… https://t.co/sdjWKE4DP6 2 hours ago

