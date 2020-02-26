Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Perfect Storm’ — Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders’s Super Tuesday Woes

‘Perfect Storm’ — Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders’s Super Tuesday Woes

Daily Caller Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
'So much for their wonderful liberal friendship'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTLA - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders Wins California, Super Tuesday's Biggest Prize

Bernie Sanders Wins California, Super Tuesday's Biggest Prize 02:24

 Bernie Sanders won Super Tuesday's biggest prize with a victory in California, according to multiple projections.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Warren Drop Out? [Video]Will Warren Drop Out?

Tuesday was Super Tuesday, when 14 states chose the nominee for the Presidential elections. Elizabeth Warren's candidacy was crushed on Super Tuesday. She did not win a single state. She came in third..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders [Video]Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren blamed for Bernie Sanders disappointment after 'splitting vote'

Progressive senator failed to win a single Super Tuesday state – including her own
Independent

Democratic Candidates Throw Haymakers, Land Few in Latest Debate

Democratic Candidates Throw Haymakers, Land Few in Latest DebateDays before the South Carolina primary and exactly a week before Super Tuesday, seven candidates — Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

agabus98

One Disgusted John, Deplorable Minister Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: ’Perfect Storm’ — Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders… https://t.co/1RThxef2T7 53 minutes ago

AdvertisingLaw

John Lichtenberger ‘Perfect Storm’ — Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders’s Super Tuesday Woes | Daily Caller… https://t.co/JO6SR4BQJZ 3 hours ago

MarkusSLT

MarkusSLT RT @DailyCaller: ‘Perfect Storm’ — Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders’s Super Tuesday Woes https://t.co/ncrWMaVAX5 3 hours ago

ElrondAdama

❌Elrond Adama❌🌹 Bernie Gets Robbed: ’Perfect Storm’ — Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders’s Super Tuesday Woes https://t.co/yliYZ7UGk4 3 hours ago

Pismo_B

🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 RT @IdahoLady7: ‘Perfect Storm’ — Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders’s Super Tuesday Woes | The Daily Caller https://t.co/DT4… 3 hours ago

bob4gov_now

Libusters ‘Perfect Storm’ — Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders’s Super Tuesday Woes | The Daily Caller https://t.co/I3iBwd213C 3 hours ago

hardmoneytoday

MadSkirt RT @MariaBonanno9: ‘Perfect Storm’ — Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders’s Super Tuesday Woes | The Daily Caller https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.