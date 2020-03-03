RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Calls Donna Brazile ‘Out of Line’ for ‘Go to Hell’ Remark

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





Watch the latest video at foxnews.comRepublican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel reacted late Tuesday night to being told to " go to hell " by Donna Brazile, the former Democratic National Committee chair, saying the comment was "out of line.""It's never fun to have your teenagers come home from school and say, 'Hey, Mom, you're trending on social media because some woman said you should go to heck,' but that being said, politics is a contact sport and I think she was out of line with her response," McDaniel told Fox News' Shannon Bream during coverage of Super Tuesday results.She went on to say, "Of course, we all recognize that the Democrats did put their thumb on the scale for Hillary Clinton in 2016 because of Donna, because of the book that she wrote. She exposed that."*Also Read:* Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chair to 'Go to Hell' on Fox News Over 'Rigged' Primary CommentOverall, McDaniel said she felt "in-her-lane" to talk about Democratic politics and the possibility of a rigged primary.On Fox News' "America's Newsroom" Tuesday morning, McDaniel discussed the ongoing Super Tuesday voting and what the evening's vote tallies will mean for remaining campaigns: "It does depend on how big a lead that Sanders takes out of California is, if he picks up a huge proportion of delegates. I don't see anybody getting out soon and it's leading towards, potentially, a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote."Asked later on Tuesday to respond to that, Brazile responded, "First of all, I want to talk to my Republicans. First of all, stay the hell out of our race. I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to the Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process."After she lambasted the GOP for, in her estimation, not having its own primary process, she concluded, "Ronna, go to hell!"Henry audibly said, "Whoa," so Brazile doubled down: "No, go to hell! I'm tired of it, Ed. We're not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win."


